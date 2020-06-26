All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

616 E. Walnut Street

616 E Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

616 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
616 E. Walnut Street Available 07/12/19 JUST LISTED!!! Beautiful Spanish Townhouse, Great Location, Garage Parking, Laundry Hook-Ups - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!! This beautiful 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Spanish townhouse is centrally located in Downtown Pasadena and adjacent to the Finance District, Paseo Colorado, Old Town Pasadena, and near the 210 Freeway for easy commuting. With an amazing Walk Score of 88 and a Biker Score of 90 (https://www.walkscore.com/score/616-e-walnut-st-pasadena-ca-91101), the property is walking distance to public attractions, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:

- Old Town Pasadena
- Shops on Lake Avenue
- California Institute of Technology
- Target
- 24 Hour Fitness
- Ice House Comedy Club
- Chase Bank
- Bank of America
- Paseo Colorado
- Pasadena Playhouse
- City Hall
- Pasadena Public Library
- Urth Cafe
- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

616 E. Walnut Street offers remodeled vintage spanish townhouses with style and move-in ready features. Stainless steal appliances are available and the home has private access from the front and the garage. There are laundry hook-ups in the unit as well.

Townhouse includes:
~ Newer Property (Built in 2000)
~ Hardwood/Carpet flooring combination
~ Large closets
~ Central AC & Heating
~ Laundry In the Home
~ Great safe neighborhood
~ Great location
~Professional Property Management

One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!

PETS OK

(w/ additional deposit)

***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***

1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)
2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"
3) On the right hand side, click on "Schedule Showing" and submit your information
4) Then select a day and time and click on "Confirm Appointment"

* If there are no showings available, follow the below steps
3) Click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)
4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.

(RLNE2521996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 E. Walnut Street have any available units?
616 E. Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 E. Walnut Street have?
Some of 616 E. Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 E. Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
616 E. Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 E. Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 E. Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 616 E. Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 616 E. Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 616 E. Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 E. Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 E. Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 616 E. Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 616 E. Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 616 E. Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 616 E. Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 E. Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
