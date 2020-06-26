Amenities

616 E. Walnut Street Available 07/12/19 JUST LISTED!!! Beautiful Spanish Townhouse, Great Location, Garage Parking, Laundry Hook-Ups - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!! This beautiful 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Spanish townhouse is centrally located in Downtown Pasadena and adjacent to the Finance District, Paseo Colorado, Old Town Pasadena, and near the 210 Freeway for easy commuting. With an amazing Walk Score of 88 and a Biker Score of 90 (https://www.walkscore.com/score/616-e-walnut-st-pasadena-ca-91101), the property is walking distance to public attractions, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:



- Old Town Pasadena

- Shops on Lake Avenue

- California Institute of Technology

- Target

- 24 Hour Fitness

- Ice House Comedy Club

- Chase Bank

- Bank of America

- Paseo Colorado

- Pasadena Playhouse

- City Hall

- Pasadena Public Library

- Urth Cafe

- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse



616 E. Walnut Street offers remodeled vintage spanish townhouses with style and move-in ready features. Stainless steal appliances are available and the home has private access from the front and the garage. There are laundry hook-ups in the unit as well.



Townhouse includes:

~ Newer Property (Built in 2000)

~ Hardwood/Carpet flooring combination

~ Large closets

~ Central AC & Heating

~ Laundry In the Home

~ Great safe neighborhood

~ Great location

~Professional Property Management



One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!



PETS OK



(w/ additional deposit)



***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***



