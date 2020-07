Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

This lovely Mid Century is situated just outside Chapman Woods on a nice corner lot. Minutes from downtown Pasadena shops and restaurants It has been freshly painted. New flooring in kitchen and baths, . Living room features a fireplace and large picture windows, family room, breakfast area, central air/heat, built-ins, inside laundry hook-ups, 2 car garage and a nice patio and yard.