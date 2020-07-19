409 Ashtabula

Amenities
Homey and cozy, this newly remodeled, one bedroom, one bath bungalow unit is furnished with tasteful Browns, plums and orange. The unit, part of a bungalow court, offers many amenities with wifi, cable television, a private patio, washer/dryer, full kitchen, queen bed with luxury linens, and a plush mattress futon bed. Enjoy all the amenities of home in this convenient, charming courtyard space. The spacious bathroom offers a large tub for soaking, and a long mirror for last minute checks as you head out the door. Plush towels, a hairdryer and other basic necessities you may need during your stay are available for your convenience. The fully stocked kitchen includes a full stove top and oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. A beautiful butcher block counter top completes this comfortable kitchen. This charming bungalow property is located in the heart of Pasadena.