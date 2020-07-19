409 Ashtabula

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated courtyard internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard internet access

Homey and cozy, this newly remodeled, one bedroom, one bath bungalow unit is furnished with tasteful Browns, plums and orange. The unit, part of a bungalow court, offers many amenities with wifi, cable television, a private patio, washer/dryer, full kitchen, queen bed with luxury linens, and a plush mattress futon bed. Enjoy all the amenities of home in this convenient, charming courtyard space. The spacious bathroom offers a large tub for soaking, and a long mirror for last minute checks as you head out the door. Plush towels, a hairdryer and other basic necessities you may need during your stay are available for your convenience. The fully stocked kitchen includes a full stove top and oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. A beautiful butcher block counter top completes this comfortable kitchen. This charming bungalow property is located in the heart of Pasadena.