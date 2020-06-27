408 North Catalina Avenue #4

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a lovely, secured, and quiet two bedrooms and two bath Townhouse in Pasadena. It a two-story unit with dedicated parking spots and secured gate entry. It is very conveniently located, close to Hwy 210, and other major freeways. It is a 5-minutes drive to Whole Foods, Target, and many other restaurants and grocery stores. It is also only a 7-minute drive to the California Institute of Technology campus.



**It has TWO assigned side by side covered parking spots below the unit!**



Pets are welcomed. Additional rent may apply.



(RLNE4954499)