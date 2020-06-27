All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 408 North Catalina Avenue #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
408 North Catalina Avenue #4
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

408 North Catalina Avenue #4

408 N Catalina Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

408 N Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a lovely, secured, and quiet two bedrooms and two bath Townhouse in Pasadena. It a two-story unit with dedicated parking spots and secured gate entry. It is very conveniently located, close to Hwy 210, and other major freeways. It is a 5-minutes drive to Whole Foods, Target, and many other restaurants and grocery stores. It is also only a 7-minute drive to the California Institute of Technology campus.

**It has TWO assigned side by side covered parking spots below the unit!**

Pets are welcomed. Additional rent may apply.

(RLNE4954499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 have any available units?
408 North Catalina Avenue #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 currently offering any rent specials?
408 North Catalina Avenue #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 is pet friendly.
Does 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 offer parking?
Yes, 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 offers parking.
Does 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 have a pool?
No, 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 does not have a pool.
Does 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 have accessible units?
No, 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 North Catalina Avenue #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton