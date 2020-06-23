All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 375 S Allen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
375 S Allen Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

375 S Allen Avenue

375 N Allen Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

375 N Allen Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Spanish style home locates at most desirable area of Pasadena.... Convenient to Cal Tech, shopping, dining, the Huntington Library and Pasadena City College.It features hardwood floors, period moldings, inside laundry with Washer & dryer. Bonus features include a den/office with French doors opening to a private back patio. Ample storage in a large basement. Updates include kitchen with granite tile counters, new sound reducing windows, updated bathrooms, central HVAC. The perfect combination of period charm coupled with modern amenities. This home can be leased with fully furnished of unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 S Allen Avenue have any available units?
375 S Allen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 S Allen Avenue have?
Some of 375 S Allen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 S Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
375 S Allen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 S Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 375 S Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 375 S Allen Avenue offer parking?
No, 375 S Allen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 375 S Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 S Allen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 S Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 375 S Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 375 S Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 375 S Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 375 S Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 S Allen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton