375 S Allen Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Spanish style home locates at most desirable area of Pasadena.... Convenient to Cal Tech, shopping, dining, the Huntington Library and Pasadena City College.It features hardwood floors, period moldings, inside laundry with Washer & dryer. Bonus features include a den/office with French doors opening to a private back patio. Ample storage in a large basement. Updates include kitchen with granite tile counters, new sound reducing windows, updated bathrooms, central HVAC. The perfect combination of period charm coupled with modern amenities. This home can be leased with fully furnished of unfurnished.