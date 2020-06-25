322 N Orange Grove Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Are you looking for a six month lease, beginning 05/01 to 10/31. Fully furnished, with utilities included and housekeeping service every two weeks? Maybe you are remodeling your home or need a short term lease while you search for a home or want to see how you like town home living in a condominium complex. If so then this lease opportunity is for you! Three bedroom, three baths that has been recently remodeled with new upgraded kitchen and baths. Home featuring wood floors, private patio and fireplace is located in Orange Grove Village. This community has beautiful green space, swimming pool and tennis court. Short walking distance to Old Town and close to Rose Bowl and golf course.