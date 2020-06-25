All apartments in Pasadena
Location

322 North Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91103
Brookside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Are you looking for a six month lease, beginning 05/01 to 10/31. Fully furnished, with utilities included and housekeeping service every two weeks? Maybe you are remodeling your home or need a short term lease while you search for a home or want to see how you like town home living in a condominium complex. If so then this lease opportunity is for you! Three bedroom, three baths that has been recently remodeled with new upgraded kitchen and baths. Home featuring wood floors, private patio and fireplace is located in Orange Grove Village. This community has beautiful green space, swimming pool and tennis court. Short walking distance to Old Town and close to Rose Bowl and golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard have any available units?
322 N Orange Grove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard have?
Some of 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
322 N Orange Grove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard offer parking?
No, 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard has a pool.
Does 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 N Orange Grove Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
