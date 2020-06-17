All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

315 Pleasant Street

315 Pleasant Street · (626) 590-7534
Location

315 Pleasant Street, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

Be the first to enjoy this newly remodeled 6-unit complex! New upgrades throughout include flooring, cabinetry, windows, and a mini-split air conditioning system. The natural light gives the unit a feeling of spaciousness and comfort. Brand new appliances including range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer & dryer are in each unit. One reserved carport parking space included. Prime location to Caltech, Pasadena City College, ArtCenter College of Design, Old Town Pasadena and South Lake District. It’s a few blocks away from the Fillmore Station of the Gold Line, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Pleasant Street have any available units?
315 Pleasant Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Pleasant Street have?
Some of 315 Pleasant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 Pleasant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 Pleasant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 315 Pleasant Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 Pleasant Street does offer parking.
Does 315 Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Pleasant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 315 Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 315 Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Pleasant Street has units with dishwashers.
