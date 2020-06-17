315 Pleasant Street

Amenities
Be the first to enjoy this newly remodeled 6-unit complex! New upgrades throughout include flooring, cabinetry, windows, and a mini-split air conditioning system. The natural light gives the unit a feeling of spaciousness and comfort. Brand new appliances including range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer & dryer are in each unit. One reserved carport parking space included. Prime location to Caltech, Pasadena City College, ArtCenter College of Design, Old Town Pasadena and South Lake District. It’s a few blocks away from the Fillmore Station of the Gold Line, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods.