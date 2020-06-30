All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 306 Alpine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
306 Alpine Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

306 Alpine Street

306 Alpine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

306 Alpine Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully updated Madison Heights townhouse is centrally located in the heart of Pasadena just blocks from the Fillmore stop of the Metro Gold Line. The unit features a recently remodeled kitchen with stone countertops and stainless appliances. The home is light, bright and clean-lined with high cathedral ceilings and newer flooring. The living room is centered on a pretty gas fireplace with a television mounted above. There are two nicely sized patios. Both spacious bedrooms are located upstairs with en-suite bathrooms, all three baths have been updated with stone countertops, new fixtures and flooring. There is a side-by-side washer and dryer on the second floor with ample storage. This is an end unit in a 6 unit complex that is beautifully maintained. Each unit has its own private 2 car garage and an adjacent additional daylight storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Alpine Street have any available units?
306 Alpine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Alpine Street have?
Some of 306 Alpine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Alpine Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 Alpine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Alpine Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 Alpine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 306 Alpine Street offer parking?
Yes, 306 Alpine Street offers parking.
Does 306 Alpine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Alpine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Alpine Street have a pool?
No, 306 Alpine Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 Alpine Street have accessible units?
No, 306 Alpine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Alpine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Alpine Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton