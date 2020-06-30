306 Alpine Street

Amenities
This beautifully updated Madison Heights townhouse is centrally located in the heart of Pasadena just blocks from the Fillmore stop of the Metro Gold Line. The unit features a recently remodeled kitchen with stone countertops and stainless appliances. The home is light, bright and clean-lined with high cathedral ceilings and newer flooring. The living room is centered on a pretty gas fireplace with a television mounted above. There are two nicely sized patios. Both spacious bedrooms are located upstairs with en-suite bathrooms, all three baths have been updated with stone countertops, new fixtures and flooring. There is a side-by-side washer and dryer on the second floor with ample storage. This is an end unit in a 6 unit complex that is beautifully maintained. Each unit has its own private 2 car garage and an adjacent additional daylight storage room.