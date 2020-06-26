2791 Heritage Drive

Amenities

The LOFT area was the builder's optional 3RD BEDROOM in this GORGEOUS, highly upgraded Craftsman-style townhome in a friendly neighborhood with low HOA. An EXCEPTIONAL location that backs a serene greenbelt, offering an exclusive feel, surrounded by nature. Floor plan flows well for formal & casual entertaining. Upgrades and Extras include NEMA 14-50 ELECTRIC CAR charger and extensive cabinetry in garage, brand new paint and carpet, completely new A/C and furnace system, wired for 5.1 speaker-sound system, gorgeous stone flooring throughout downstairs, the kitchen has been fully renovated with rich cabinetry, durable Caesarstone counters, and stainless steel appliances. Roman shades throughout. Very spacious master suite - retreat - features and en-suite bathroom with oval tub, dual sink vanity, custom built-ins in its walk-in closet, and a private balcony retreat. Private nature-lush yard & patio is the perfect spot to enjoy its tranquil setting or host a barbeque. High ceilings and windows allow natural sunlight to beam in—nature VIEWS from nearly every window! Newer exterior paint. Sparkling clean, gated association pool & bubbling spa is just steps away on the same street. 2-car attached garage. Indoor laundry. You don't want to miss seeing this and calling Rose Court "home."

Furnitures are not included. Minimum lease term 6 months.