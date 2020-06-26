All apartments in Pasadena
Pasadena, CA
2791 Heritage Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

2791 Heritage Drive

2791 Heritage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2791 Heritage Drive, Pasadena, CA 91107
Victory Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The LOFT area was the builder's optional 3RD BEDROOM in this GORGEOUS, highly upgraded Craftsman-style townhome in a friendly neighborhood with low HOA. An EXCEPTIONAL location that backs a serene greenbelt, offering an exclusive feel, surrounded by nature. Floor plan flows well for formal & casual entertaining. Upgrades and Extras include NEMA 14-50 ELECTRIC CAR charger and extensive cabinetry in garage, brand new paint and carpet, completely new A/C and furnace system, wired for 5.1 speaker-sound system, gorgeous stone flooring throughout downstairs, the kitchen has been fully renovated with rich cabinetry, durable Caesarstone counters, and stainless steel appliances. Roman shades throughout. Very spacious master suite - retreat - features and en-suite bathroom with oval tub, dual sink vanity, custom built-ins in its walk-in closet, and a private balcony retreat. Private nature-lush yard & patio is the perfect spot to enjoy its tranquil setting or host a barbeque. High ceilings and windows allow natural sunlight to beam in—nature VIEWS from nearly every window! Newer exterior paint. Sparkling clean, gated association pool & bubbling spa is just steps away on the same street. 2-car attached garage. Indoor laundry. You don't want to miss seeing this and calling Rose Court "home."
Furnitures are not included. Minimum lease term 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2791 Heritage Drive have any available units?
2791 Heritage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2791 Heritage Drive have?
Some of 2791 Heritage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2791 Heritage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2791 Heritage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2791 Heritage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2791 Heritage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2791 Heritage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2791 Heritage Drive offers parking.
Does 2791 Heritage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2791 Heritage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2791 Heritage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2791 Heritage Drive has a pool.
Does 2791 Heritage Drive have accessible units?
No, 2791 Heritage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2791 Heritage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2791 Heritage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
