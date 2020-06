Amenities

New Special! $2800 Fabulous Townhouse in Mountain Park Villas in Pasadena! - This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in Pasadena, on a tree lined street close to Victory Park and 210 fwy. There are 3 levels to this home. 1st level is the 2-car garage and laundry hookups, which also had direct access into the unit. Take the stairs and you will enter the 2nd level where you will see a spacious private front yard with gated entry, a spacious living room and kitchen. All bedrooms are on the third level. Master suite features a balcony overlooking the community’s pool area. Most of the interior has been newly painted. This home is a must see today!



*TENANTS PAY FOR ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT TRASH*



Please apply directly from our website. We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



TEXT ONLY 626-474-5222 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



