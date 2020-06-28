2452 E Woodlyn Road

Amenities

parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking pool

Excellent central Pasadena location. Peaceful and quiet street with great view of the San Gabriel Mountains. This property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, and a swimming pool.



This listing is for the front house/main house. There is another unit in the back rented out to a single gentleman that has been there for years.



Plenty of parking on driveway.



Tenant pays for gas directly. Owner provides utility bill to tenant after split with other unit. Water, sewer, and electricity average around $120 per month (consumption can vary)