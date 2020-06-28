All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 2452 E Woodlyn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
2452 E Woodlyn Road
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

2452 E Woodlyn Road

2452 East Woodlyn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2452 East Woodlyn Road, Pasadena, CA 91104

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Excellent central Pasadena location. Peaceful and quiet street with great view of the San Gabriel Mountains. This property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, and a swimming pool.

This listing is for the front house/main house. There is another unit in the back rented out to a single gentleman that has been there for years.

Plenty of parking on driveway.

Tenant pays for gas directly. Owner provides utility bill to tenant after split with other unit. Water, sewer, and electricity average around $120 per month (consumption can vary)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 E Woodlyn Road have any available units?
2452 E Woodlyn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 2452 E Woodlyn Road currently offering any rent specials?
2452 E Woodlyn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 E Woodlyn Road pet-friendly?
No, 2452 E Woodlyn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2452 E Woodlyn Road offer parking?
Yes, 2452 E Woodlyn Road offers parking.
Does 2452 E Woodlyn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2452 E Woodlyn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 E Woodlyn Road have a pool?
Yes, 2452 E Woodlyn Road has a pool.
Does 2452 E Woodlyn Road have accessible units?
No, 2452 E Woodlyn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 E Woodlyn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2452 E Woodlyn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2452 E Woodlyn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2452 E Woodlyn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton