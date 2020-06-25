All apartments in Pasadena
230 S Madison Ave

230 South Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

230 South Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled condo with an open floor plan and modern features! This 2 bed 2 bath unit is situated on the 1st floor of a gated community, Knowlton Square! Kitchen includes plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, stove/oven and microwave) and a generous amount of cabinet space. Large living room and spacious bedrooms! A washer and dryer is included and an easily accessible jacuzzi! This 22-unit complex is in close proximity to South Lake shopping, Old Town, Colorado Boulevard and CalTech!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 S Madison Ave have any available units?
230 S Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 S Madison Ave have?
Some of 230 S Madison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 S Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
230 S Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 S Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 230 S Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 230 S Madison Ave offer parking?
No, 230 S Madison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 230 S Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 S Madison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 S Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 230 S Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 230 S Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 230 S Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 230 S Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 S Madison Ave has units with dishwashers.

