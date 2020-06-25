230 S Madison Ave

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled condo with an open floor plan and modern features! This 2 bed 2 bath unit is situated on the 1st floor of a gated community, Knowlton Square! Kitchen includes plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, stove/oven and microwave) and a generous amount of cabinet space. Large living room and spacious bedrooms! A washer and dryer is included and an easily accessible jacuzzi! This 22-unit complex is in close proximity to South Lake shopping, Old Town, Colorado Boulevard and CalTech!