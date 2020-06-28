All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

2175 Paloma Street

2175 Paloma Street · No Longer Available
Location

2175 Paloma Street, Pasadena, CA 91104
Casa Grande

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEST LOCATION IN PASADENA! Close to shops and restaurants in OLD TOWN PASADENA AND SOUTH LAKE DISTRICT, CAL-TECH, JPL, ART CENTER, and HUNTINGTON LIBRARY. Easy commute to DTLA with Gold line transportation. This beautifully maintained home has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The home has great floor plan with open kitchen with granite counter-top and updated cabinets. Gorgeous hardwood floors in the living room and hallway. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and upgraded bathroom. All 4 bedrooms are extra large. The backyard is very large and completely private and has over-sized 2 car garage. Separate laundry room is conveniently located in the back end of the house. Home is in quiet residential street and walking distance to beautiful Victory Park where Pasadena Farmer's Market is held every Saturday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2175 Paloma Street have any available units?
2175 Paloma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2175 Paloma Street have?
Some of 2175 Paloma Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2175 Paloma Street currently offering any rent specials?
2175 Paloma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2175 Paloma Street pet-friendly?
No, 2175 Paloma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2175 Paloma Street offer parking?
Yes, 2175 Paloma Street offers parking.
Does 2175 Paloma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2175 Paloma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2175 Paloma Street have a pool?
No, 2175 Paloma Street does not have a pool.
Does 2175 Paloma Street have accessible units?
No, 2175 Paloma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2175 Paloma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2175 Paloma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
