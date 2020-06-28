2175 Paloma Street

Amenities

BEST LOCATION IN PASADENA! Close to shops and restaurants in OLD TOWN PASADENA AND SOUTH LAKE DISTRICT, CAL-TECH, JPL, ART CENTER, and HUNTINGTON LIBRARY. Easy commute to DTLA with Gold line transportation. This beautifully maintained home has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The home has great floor plan with open kitchen with granite counter-top and updated cabinets. Gorgeous hardwood floors in the living room and hallway. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and upgraded bathroom. All 4 bedrooms are extra large. The backyard is very large and completely private and has over-sized 2 car garage. Separate laundry room is conveniently located in the back end of the house. Home is in quiet residential street and walking distance to beautiful Victory Park where Pasadena Farmer's Market is held every Saturday.