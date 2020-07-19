All apartments in Pasadena
1908 Galbreth Road

Location

1908 Galbreth Road, Pasadena, CA 91104
Brigden Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This is your opportunity to live in beautiful Pasadena with this 1925 Spanish style home. This home was recently remodeled. It features a brand new kitchen with a lovely suite of new GE appliances, stone counter tops with large over mount sink, and custom cabinets throughout the entire kitchen. All original hardwood floors were just refinished and in pristine condition.
This home boasts central air, an oversized living room with fireplace, a formal dining room with original wall mounted ceramic sconces, and a breakfast room with original built-in storage. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer as well as a detached two car garage. In addition, there is new landscaping in both the front and backyard featuring flowering plants, hedges, and room to play. This is a perfect home to raise a family. It is walking distance from shopping and schools. Easy drive to Lake avenue shopping, Cal-tech, JPL, Old Town Pasadena, and PCC. This house will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

