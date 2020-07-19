1908 Galbreth Road

Amenities

This is your opportunity to live in beautiful Pasadena with this 1925 Spanish style home. This home was recently remodeled. It features a brand new kitchen with a lovely suite of new GE appliances, stone counter tops with large over mount sink, and custom cabinets throughout the entire kitchen. All original hardwood floors were just refinished and in pristine condition.

This home boasts central air, an oversized living room with fireplace, a formal dining room with original wall mounted ceramic sconces, and a breakfast room with original built-in storage. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer as well as a detached two car garage. In addition, there is new landscaping in both the front and backyard featuring flowering plants, hedges, and room to play. This is a perfect home to raise a family. It is walking distance from shopping and schools. Easy drive to Lake avenue shopping, Cal-tech, JPL, Old Town Pasadena, and PCC. This house will not last long.