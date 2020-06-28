All apartments in Pasadena
1836 Kenneth Way

Location

1836 Kenneth Way, Pasadena, CA 91103
Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Four bedroom home in Pasadena, CA! - Rent $4,500
Security Deposit $4,500
Bedrooms 4 (Master bedroom with private balcony)
Bathrooms 3
2,505 sq ft plus new basement
Appliances included in kitchen are refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher and stove
Wood floor and tile flooring
Central heating/air
Fireplace
Private backyard
Newly built/carpeted basement with separate entrance
Laundry hookups
Detached two car garage
Owner only pays for gardener
Pets allowed with $1,000 pet deposit per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 Kenneth Way have any available units?
1836 Kenneth Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 Kenneth Way have?
Some of 1836 Kenneth Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 Kenneth Way currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Kenneth Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Kenneth Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 Kenneth Way is pet friendly.
Does 1836 Kenneth Way offer parking?
Yes, 1836 Kenneth Way offers parking.
Does 1836 Kenneth Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 Kenneth Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Kenneth Way have a pool?
No, 1836 Kenneth Way does not have a pool.
Does 1836 Kenneth Way have accessible units?
No, 1836 Kenneth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Kenneth Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 Kenneth Way has units with dishwashers.
