Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:40 PM

1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard

1754 East Orange Grove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1754 East Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91104
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Is two bedrooms one bath unit located at lower east ( LE ) corner in an elegant two-story Quadruplex building sitting in a huge park like lot. Fully renovated in 2018 with brand new kitchen, bath room, New central air and heat, New waterproof laminate floor. Inside laundry room with side by side washer & dryer hock ups. One garage parking space plus one open parking space excess from back alley. Garden lovers are welcome. Super convenient location close to all and metrolink station. Rent included water, trash & gardener. Cats friendly building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard have any available units?
1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard have?
Some of 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

