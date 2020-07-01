1754 E Orange Grove Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This Is two bedrooms one bath unit located at lower east ( LE ) corner in an elegant two-story Quadruplex building sitting in a huge park like lot. Fully renovated in 2018 with brand new kitchen, bath room, New central air and heat, New waterproof laminate floor. Inside laundry room with side by side washer & dryer hock ups. One garage parking space plus one open parking space excess from back alley. Garden lovers are welcome. Super convenient location close to all and metrolink station. Rent included water, trash & gardener. Cats friendly building.