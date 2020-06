Amenities

Picture perfect single level Colonial Cottage in prime San Rafael neighborhood. Perfect home with large Living room, formal dining room off of bright kitchen. Lots of storage space, and enclosed brick patio with access to side garden can be used as a study or den. Additionally a separate studio off of rear garden has a private entrance and can also be used as a home office or artist studio.