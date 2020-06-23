130 S Mentor Avenue

Amenities

Single level, top floor condo offering modern finishes and materials located in the heart of Pasadena, just steps away from the much sought-after South Lake shopping and restaurants. 2 master suites featuring abundant closet storage and beautiful bathrooms; modern kitchen complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry with washer and dryer.Additional features include: gas fireplace in living room; plantation shutters; recessed lights, crown molding; largebalcony and flat screen TV in the great room.