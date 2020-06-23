All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 130 S Mentor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
130 S Mentor Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

130 S Mentor Avenue

130 South Mentor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
South Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

130 South Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single level, top floor condo offering modern finishes and materials located in the heart of Pasadena, just steps away from the much sought-after South Lake shopping and restaurants. 2 master suites featuring abundant closet storage and beautiful bathrooms; modern kitchen complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry with washer and dryer.Additional features include: gas fireplace in living room; plantation shutters; recessed lights, crown molding; largebalcony and flat screen TV in the great room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 S Mentor Avenue have any available units?
130 S Mentor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 S Mentor Avenue have?
Some of 130 S Mentor Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 S Mentor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
130 S Mentor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 S Mentor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 130 S Mentor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 130 S Mentor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 130 S Mentor Avenue does offer parking.
Does 130 S Mentor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 S Mentor Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 S Mentor Avenue have a pool?
No, 130 S Mentor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 130 S Mentor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 130 S Mentor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 130 S Mentor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 S Mentor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton