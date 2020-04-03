1261 Afton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Sited on nearly a half-acre of gated grounds in the premier Linda Vista neighborhood of Pasadena, this single level pool home has been extensively remodeled with meticulous attention to luxury, convenience and detail. Walls of bi-folding glass doors open seamlessly between the front of the house with pool and the rear gardens and patio. The entry hall opens to a spectacular great room with soaring open beamed ceilings, oak floors and a sleek fireplace. The gourmet kitchen features Viking appliances, Quartz countertops and a center island with sink and wine refrigerator. Three spacious bedroom suites are complemented with spa-like bathrooms featuring limestone floors and porcelain tile. The adjacent pool house features a handsome fireplace and sleek bathroom.Additional amenities include detached 2 car garage, 3 tankless water heaters, dual zoned central air conditioning.Close to the Rose Bowl, Old Town Pasadena and the Norton Simon Museum with easy freeway access.