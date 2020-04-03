All apartments in Pasadena
1261 Afton Street

1261 Afton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1261 Afton Street, Pasadena, CA 91103
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Sited on nearly a half-acre of gated grounds in the premier Linda Vista neighborhood of Pasadena, this single level pool home has been extensively remodeled with meticulous attention to luxury, convenience and detail. Walls of bi-folding glass doors open seamlessly between the front of the house with pool and the rear gardens and patio. The entry hall opens to a spectacular great room with soaring open beamed ceilings, oak floors and a sleek fireplace. The gourmet kitchen features Viking appliances, Quartz countertops and a center island with sink and wine refrigerator. Three spacious bedroom suites are complemented with spa-like bathrooms featuring limestone floors and porcelain tile. The adjacent pool house features a handsome fireplace and sleek bathroom.Additional amenities include detached 2 car garage, 3 tankless water heaters, dual zoned central air conditioning.Close to the Rose Bowl, Old Town Pasadena and the Norton Simon Museum with easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 Afton Street have any available units?
1261 Afton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1261 Afton Street have?
Some of 1261 Afton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 Afton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1261 Afton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 Afton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1261 Afton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1261 Afton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1261 Afton Street offers parking.
Does 1261 Afton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1261 Afton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 Afton Street have a pool?
Yes, 1261 Afton Street has a pool.
Does 1261 Afton Street have accessible units?
No, 1261 Afton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 Afton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1261 Afton Street has units with dishwashers.
