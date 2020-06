Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

THIS IS A LUXURY CONDOMINIUM. RENOVATED IN APRIL 2019. THIS UNIT IS ON THE THIRD FLOOR, 2 BEDROOMS , 2 BATHS. FEATURES CROWN MOLDING, FIREPLACE , EUROPEAN STYLE, CABINETRY,NATURE GRANITE COUNTER TOP, 2 SUBTERRANEAN SIDE BY SIDE PARKING SPACE.ELEVATOR, BEST LOCATION IN PASADENA. WALK TO SHOPS,RESTAURANTS. EASY ACCESS TO 210 FREEWAY AND GOLD METRO LINES. THREE LARGE BALCONIES.