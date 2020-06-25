All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:57 AM

1180 Wellington Avenue

1180 Wellington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1180 Wellington Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One will instantly be enamored by this three bedroom, two bathroom home with a brand new remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Enjoy the large, open living room with lofted ceilings, original built-ins, tile and carpet throughout, and fenced backyard. With brand new stainless steel appliances, the kitchen is a chef's dream with ample storage and counter space, a dishwasher, stovetop, oven, and large refrigerator. This home and its beautiful backyard is pet friendly (upon approval) and includes gardening with rent. Perfect for any season, this house comes with central air conditioning and heating. A desirable location for any renter, this opportunity is located near the Pasadena Rose Bowl and the 110 and 134 freeways. Enjoy easy access to the shops in Old Town Pasadena, go for a jog around the Rose Bowl, or enjoy the beautiful sites Pasadena has to offer. Call for showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Wellington Avenue have any available units?
1180 Wellington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 Wellington Avenue have?
Some of 1180 Wellington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Wellington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Wellington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Wellington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1180 Wellington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1180 Wellington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1180 Wellington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1180 Wellington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1180 Wellington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Wellington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1180 Wellington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1180 Wellington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1180 Wellington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Wellington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1180 Wellington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
