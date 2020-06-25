1180 Wellington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One will instantly be enamored by this three bedroom, two bathroom home with a brand new remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Enjoy the large, open living room with lofted ceilings, original built-ins, tile and carpet throughout, and fenced backyard. With brand new stainless steel appliances, the kitchen is a chef's dream with ample storage and counter space, a dishwasher, stovetop, oven, and large refrigerator. This home and its beautiful backyard is pet friendly (upon approval) and includes gardening with rent. Perfect for any season, this house comes with central air conditioning and heating. A desirable location for any renter, this opportunity is located near the Pasadena Rose Bowl and the 110 and 134 freeways. Enjoy easy access to the shops in Old Town Pasadena, go for a jog around the Rose Bowl, or enjoy the beautiful sites Pasadena has to offer. Call for showings!