1163 E Washington Blvd

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

**To schedule a viewing please call the onsite manager Lindsey at (805) 440-2269**

Beautifully landscaped property with large oak, palm, and loquat trees, flowers, and multiple grassy areas on the edge of a historic district in Pasadena. The unit is freshly renovated with ceramic tile floors throughout the living space and original hardwood in both bedrooms. Numerous windows give you plenty of natural light in this second floor apartment.

Pet friendly with additional deposit approval (pit bulls, Rottweilers and boxers will not be accepted).

Detached garage or carport space with storage available.

New washer and dryer included as well as an A/C unit in the living room.

Public area with seating and a fire table right outside!

