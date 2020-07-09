All apartments in Pasadena
1163 E Washington Blvd
1163 E Washington Blvd

1163 East Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1163 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91104
Historic Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
1163 E Washington Blvd - Property Id: 282038

**To schedule a viewing please call the onsite manager Lindsey at (805) 440-2269**
Beautifully landscaped property with large oak, palm, and loquat trees, flowers, and multiple grassy areas on the edge of a historic district in Pasadena. The unit is freshly renovated with ceramic tile floors throughout the living space and original hardwood in both bedrooms. Numerous windows give you plenty of natural light in this second floor apartment.
Pet friendly with additional deposit approval (pit bulls, Rottweilers and boxers will not be accepted).
Detached garage or carport space with storage available.
New washer and dryer included as well as an A/C unit in the living room.
Public area with seating and a fire table right outside!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282038
Property Id 282038

(RLNE5786729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 E Washington Blvd have any available units?
1163 E Washington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 E Washington Blvd have?
Some of 1163 E Washington Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 E Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1163 E Washington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 E Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1163 E Washington Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1163 E Washington Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1163 E Washington Blvd offers parking.
Does 1163 E Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1163 E Washington Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 E Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 1163 E Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1163 E Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1163 E Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 E Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1163 E Washington Blvd has units with dishwashers.

