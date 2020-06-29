All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:26 PM

1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue

1155 Oak Knoll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1155 Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Oak Knoll

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Located in the prestigious Ritz Carlton Estate area! This wonderful Mid-Centruy modern home features bright spacious rooms and a gorgeous back yard with enormous grassy area surrounded by trees, bushes and citrus with room for vegetable garden. Privacy abounds! Inside, the spacious living room features hardwood floors, beautiful fireplace and walls of glass that look out onto the expansive rear yard. There is a lovely dining area with hardwood floors and tranquil garden views, and a roomy kitchen with breakfast nook, gas stove and refrigerator, washer and dryer included. The lovely master enjoys a private full bath, large closet and hardwood floors. The second bedroom is also spacious with an adjacent 3/4 bath. The third bedroom works well as an office or den with access to the rear patio, and has another fireplace place surrounded in brick. There is a detached two car garage, with attached storage room. Unique opportunity to rent in an exclusive area of large estates, while being close to shopping area, gold line and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue have any available units?
1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue have?
Some of 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue offers parking.
Does 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue have a pool?
No, 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue has units with dishwashers.

