1155 S Oak Knoll Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the prestigious Ritz Carlton Estate area! This wonderful Mid-Centruy modern home features bright spacious rooms and a gorgeous back yard with enormous grassy area surrounded by trees, bushes and citrus with room for vegetable garden. Privacy abounds! Inside, the spacious living room features hardwood floors, beautiful fireplace and walls of glass that look out onto the expansive rear yard. There is a lovely dining area with hardwood floors and tranquil garden views, and a roomy kitchen with breakfast nook, gas stove and refrigerator, washer and dryer included. The lovely master enjoys a private full bath, large closet and hardwood floors. The second bedroom is also spacious with an adjacent 3/4 bath. The third bedroom works well as an office or den with access to the rear patio, and has another fireplace place surrounded in brick. There is a detached two car garage, with attached storage room. Unique opportunity to rent in an exclusive area of large estates, while being close to shopping area, gold line and freeways.