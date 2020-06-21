2750 N Chuperosa Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Cozy comfortable and recently updated four bedroom two bath residence is the perfect long term lease. Fully furnished, the open floor plan highlights great spaces perfect for entertaining. Spacious patios and sparkling private pool and spa create the true indoor/outdoor Palm Springs lifestyle. Large windows, center island, breakfast bar, eating area, granite counters and newer appliances form the ideal kitchen. All bathrooms have tiled walls, glass shower doors and granite counter tops. A two-car garage plus RV parking area and low maintenance landscaping enhance the property. Ceiling fans and tile floors guarantee comfortable living. This residence has everything needed for fabulous desert living with Palm Springs shopping, restaurants, and nightlife only moments away.