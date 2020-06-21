All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:24 AM

2750 N Chuperosa Road

2750 North Chuperosa Road · (760) 844-0110
Location

2750 North Chuperosa Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Desert Park Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Cozy comfortable and recently updated four bedroom two bath residence is the perfect long term lease. Fully furnished, the open floor plan highlights great spaces perfect for entertaining. Spacious patios and sparkling private pool and spa create the true indoor/outdoor Palm Springs lifestyle. Large windows, center island, breakfast bar, eating area, granite counters and newer appliances form the ideal kitchen. All bathrooms have tiled walls, glass shower doors and granite counter tops. A two-car garage plus RV parking area and low maintenance landscaping enhance the property. Ceiling fans and tile floors guarantee comfortable living. This residence has everything needed for fabulous desert living with Palm Springs shopping, restaurants, and nightlife only moments away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 N Chuperosa Road have any available units?
2750 N Chuperosa Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2750 N Chuperosa Road have?
Some of 2750 N Chuperosa Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 N Chuperosa Road currently offering any rent specials?
2750 N Chuperosa Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 N Chuperosa Road pet-friendly?
No, 2750 N Chuperosa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2750 N Chuperosa Road offer parking?
Yes, 2750 N Chuperosa Road does offer parking.
Does 2750 N Chuperosa Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2750 N Chuperosa Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 N Chuperosa Road have a pool?
Yes, 2750 N Chuperosa Road has a pool.
Does 2750 N Chuperosa Road have accessible units?
No, 2750 N Chuperosa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 N Chuperosa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2750 N Chuperosa Road has units with dishwashers.
