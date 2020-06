Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

This modern detached single-family home is located in gated 43@Racquet Club. It has aserene and private backyard with stunning mountain views and private pool and spa. The open concept kitchen living and dining features multiple sliding glass doors that allow for the famous Palm Springs indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The living room has floor to ceiling windows with electric shades that let natural light to pour in. Also included is a gas fireplace for those cool evenings. Upstairs there are two master suites each with private ensuite bathrooms. One master is very loft-like overlooking the living room below.