Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

2436 S SIERRA MADRE

2436 Sierra Madre Drive · (760) 325-9091
Location

2436 Sierra Madre Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Canyon Corridor

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1726 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Seasonal Lease: Winter (Jan-Apr - $4,500 mo), Summer (May-Sep - $2,500 mo), and Fall (Oct-Dec - $3,500 mo). Find your way home and enjoy all that Palm Springs has to offer when you stay in this Palmer and Krisel designed home in Canyon View Estates. Whether relaxing in the great room or on the private patio overlooking a stunning greenbelt you'll find yourself bathed in soft eastern light morning to afternoon, and shielded from harsh western heat in the evenings. There is plenty of room for everyone with two generously sized bedrooms and a den that also functions as a sleeping area. This is the quintessential mid century Palm Springs experience at its finest. Just minutes from downtown and walking distance to hiking. Home is completely turn key and many previous tenants have said it's better equipped than their own homes! Currently available Dec 2019, Unavailable Jan-Apr 2020, available May 2020 and on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 S SIERRA MADRE have any available units?
2436 S SIERRA MADRE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
Is 2436 S SIERRA MADRE currently offering any rent specials?
2436 S SIERRA MADRE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 S SIERRA MADRE pet-friendly?
No, 2436 S SIERRA MADRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2436 S SIERRA MADRE offer parking?
Yes, 2436 S SIERRA MADRE does offer parking.
Does 2436 S SIERRA MADRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 S SIERRA MADRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 S SIERRA MADRE have a pool?
No, 2436 S SIERRA MADRE does not have a pool.
Does 2436 S SIERRA MADRE have accessible units?
No, 2436 S SIERRA MADRE does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 S SIERRA MADRE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2436 S SIERRA MADRE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2436 S SIERRA MADRE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2436 S SIERRA MADRE does not have units with air conditioning.
