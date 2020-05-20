2436 S SIERRA MADRE

Amenities

Seasonal Lease: Winter (Jan-Apr - $4,500 mo), Summer (May-Sep - $2,500 mo), and Fall (Oct-Dec - $3,500 mo). Find your way home and enjoy all that Palm Springs has to offer when you stay in this Palmer and Krisel designed home in Canyon View Estates. Whether relaxing in the great room or on the private patio overlooking a stunning greenbelt you'll find yourself bathed in soft eastern light morning to afternoon, and shielded from harsh western heat in the evenings. There is plenty of room for everyone with two generously sized bedrooms and a den that also functions as a sleeping area. This is the quintessential mid century Palm Springs experience at its finest. Just minutes from downtown and walking distance to hiking. Home is completely turn key and many previous tenants have said it's better equipped than their own homes! Currently available Dec 2019, Unavailable Jan-Apr 2020, available May 2020 and on.