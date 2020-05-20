All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 2330 N Los Alamos Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
2330 N Los Alamos Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2330 N Los Alamos Rd

2330 North Los Alamos Road · (760) 834-8920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2330 North Los Alamos Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Gene Autry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2330 N Los Alamos Rd · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
4 Bd/ 2 Bath House with pool in Palm Springs **Desert Properties *** - Coming Soon!!!!!

Completely Remodeled,
4 bedroom House in the beautiful Palm Springs ,located at 2330 N. Los Alamos
Tile floors, plenty of kitchen cabinets and countertops. Tile bathrooms, this house has a large pool & spa, great for summer days & nights
With a 2 car garage, washer & dryer hookups.

For More Info Call Cynthia @ 760.574.7728

Desert Properties
www.RENTINPS.com

ALL Applicants; must have the following:
1. Verifiable Monthly Income of 3 Times The Rent
(proof of income required with either bank statements or check stubs)
2. No Prior Eviction or Felonies.
3.Good Rental History - 2 years minimum
4. Must have decent credit of around 650, poor credit will not be considered.

(RLNE2460959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 N Los Alamos Rd have any available units?
2330 N Los Alamos Rd has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 N Los Alamos Rd have?
Some of 2330 N Los Alamos Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 N Los Alamos Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2330 N Los Alamos Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 N Los Alamos Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2330 N Los Alamos Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2330 N Los Alamos Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2330 N Los Alamos Rd does offer parking.
Does 2330 N Los Alamos Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 N Los Alamos Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 N Los Alamos Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2330 N Los Alamos Rd has a pool.
Does 2330 N Los Alamos Rd have accessible units?
No, 2330 N Los Alamos Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 N Los Alamos Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 N Los Alamos Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2330 N Los Alamos Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Balcony
Palm Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Redlands, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
Alpine, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Araby Commons

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity