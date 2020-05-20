2330 N Los Alamos Rd

Amenities
4 Bd/ 2 Bath House with pool in Palm Springs **Desert Properties *** - Coming Soon!!!!!
Completely Remodeled,
4 bedroom House in the beautiful Palm Springs ,located at 2330 N. Los Alamos
Tile floors, plenty of kitchen cabinets and countertops. Tile bathrooms, this house has a large pool & spa, great for summer days & nights
With a 2 car garage, washer & dryer hookups.
For More Info Call Cynthia @ 760.574.7728
Desert Properties
www.RENTINPS.com
ALL Applicants; must have the following:
1. Verifiable Monthly Income of 3 Times The Rent
(proof of income required with either bank statements or check stubs)
2. No Prior Eviction or Felonies.
3.Good Rental History - 2 years minimum
4. Must have decent credit of around 650, poor credit will not be considered.
