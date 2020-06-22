1528 N VIA MIRALESTE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Modern Townhouse style condo in the prefect central Palm Springs location. 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 car garage with direct access, Huge walled in patio. Each bedroom has a private bath and a balcony. Master features a large walk-in closet and a private terrace. Stunning views from almost every room. End unit in a gated community with a pool. Very close to downtown, Ruth Hardy Park, The Riviera Hotel and Desert Regional Medical Center. Washer, dryer, stove and fridge included. Freshly painted , brand new flooring, Move right in!