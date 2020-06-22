All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

1528 N VIA MIRALESTE

1528 North via Miraleste · (310) 777-7510
Location

1528 North via Miraleste, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Miraleste Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 6 Bath · 1527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Modern Townhouse style condo in the prefect central Palm Springs location. 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 car garage with direct access, Huge walled in patio. Each bedroom has a private bath and a balcony. Master features a large walk-in closet and a private terrace. Stunning views from almost every room. End unit in a gated community with a pool. Very close to downtown, Ruth Hardy Park, The Riviera Hotel and Desert Regional Medical Center. Washer, dryer, stove and fridge included. Freshly painted , brand new flooring, Move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE have any available units?
1528 N VIA MIRALESTE has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE have?
Some of 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE currently offering any rent specials?
1528 N VIA MIRALESTE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE pet-friendly?
No, 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE offer parking?
Yes, 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE does offer parking.
Does 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE have a pool?
Yes, 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE has a pool.
Does 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE have accessible units?
No, 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 N VIA MIRALESTE does not have units with dishwashers.
