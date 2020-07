Amenities

Beach Cottage 1 block to Pacific Ocean. - Detached Beach cottage with one bedroom & updated bathroom. Located 1 block to the beautiful Pacific Ocean and local dining. Private gated patio/yard. Laundry room on site (shared with only one unit). Street parking only. Sorry, NO pets.Tenant to pay gas & electric and $55/month for water/trash/sewer.



No Pets Allowed



