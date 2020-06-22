838 Pillar Point Way

Amenities

AMAZING Two Story Townhome with Garage, PETS OKAY!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!



This lovely two story townhouse has it all! Private patio, granite countertops, attached garage...close to all!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Central A/C

- Lots of Natural Light

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Patio

- Attached Garage

- Recessed Lighting

- Living Room

- Small Dining Room

- Tile Floors

- Carpet Porch

- Central Heat

- Granite Countertops

- Attached Garage



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is The Whelan Ranch Condominium

- Swimming Pool

- Clubhouse

- Tot Lot



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Garage

HOA NAME: The Whelan Ranch Condominium

YEAR BUILT: 1963

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #12

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional $30.00 pet rent

- Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- HOA is responsible for water, trash, sewer, gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals.



