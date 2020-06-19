All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 835 Harbor Cliff #288.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
835 Harbor Cliff #288
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

835 Harbor Cliff #288

835 Harbor Cliff Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

835 Harbor Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
**$500 off 1st Months Rent**2BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Gated Community! Ocean Views! All Appliances Included! Pool! Spa! Community Clubhouse! - ***$2,450 Monthly***
***$2,450 Deposit****

AVAILABLE October 1st!! MOVE IN BY OCTOBER 15th and RECEIVE A $500 OFF 1st Month's rent!

Address: 835 Harbor Cliff Way #288 Oceanside 92054

Gorgeous Town Home!!! BEACH TRI-Level Town Home! 2BR / 2.5BA with Attached 1 car Garage, and an additional assigned spot. 6 streets from beach & Downtown Action. Granite Countertops upgraded Kitchen! All Appliances + Washer/dryer!!

*Top level features the Master Bedroom with full bathroom with his and her sinks. Big Walk In Closet. Beautiful Ocean View from Balcony. The 2nd Bedroom with own Bath down the Hall.
*Middle level is open living space with fireplace Living room, Dining room and Kitchen with Ocean View from Balcony.
*Bottom level features 1 Car Garage with a Washer/Dryer and plenty of storage racks.

*Complex with Pool, Jacuzzi, and Club house, Exercise Trails, Playground, and Basket ball Court.

*2 Min to Camp Pendleton Front Gate
*5 Min walk to Beach and downtown shopping, Movie Theater, Schools
*Easy access to Hwy 76 and I-5**
*Close to bike trail and San Luis Rey River bed**
*Blocks from the ocean**

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse is located in the gated community of Windward - beach and harbor close! Bike/hike/run to the beach! 1 car garage Attached and 1 assigned spot. Living room with deck and ocean views. Stainless Steel appliances and washer/Dryer hookups in garage. Gated community just blocks to the beach has it all: pool, Jacuzzi, clubhouse, basketball court, BBQ and playground. Near all and easy freeway access. Moises@ranchandSea.com or Call (760)722-2114 or 760-707-2364.

(RLNE4696154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Harbor Cliff #288 have any available units?
835 Harbor Cliff #288 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 Harbor Cliff #288 have?
Some of 835 Harbor Cliff #288's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Harbor Cliff #288 currently offering any rent specials?
835 Harbor Cliff #288 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Harbor Cliff #288 pet-friendly?
No, 835 Harbor Cliff #288 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 835 Harbor Cliff #288 offer parking?
Yes, 835 Harbor Cliff #288 offers parking.
Does 835 Harbor Cliff #288 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 Harbor Cliff #288 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Harbor Cliff #288 have a pool?
Yes, 835 Harbor Cliff #288 has a pool.
Does 835 Harbor Cliff #288 have accessible units?
No, 835 Harbor Cliff #288 does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Harbor Cliff #288 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Harbor Cliff #288 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego