835 Harbor Cliff #288

**$500 off 1st Months Rent**2BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Gated Community! Ocean Views! All Appliances Included! Pool! Spa! Community Clubhouse! - ***$2,450 Monthly***

***$2,450 Deposit****



AVAILABLE October 1st!! MOVE IN BY OCTOBER 15th and RECEIVE A $500 OFF 1st Month's rent!



Address: 835 Harbor Cliff Way #288 Oceanside 92054



Gorgeous Town Home!!! BEACH TRI-Level Town Home! 2BR / 2.5BA with Attached 1 car Garage, and an additional assigned spot. 6 streets from beach & Downtown Action. Granite Countertops upgraded Kitchen! All Appliances + Washer/dryer!!



*Top level features the Master Bedroom with full bathroom with his and her sinks. Big Walk In Closet. Beautiful Ocean View from Balcony. The 2nd Bedroom with own Bath down the Hall.

*Middle level is open living space with fireplace Living room, Dining room and Kitchen with Ocean View from Balcony.

*Bottom level features 1 Car Garage with a Washer/Dryer and plenty of storage racks.



*Complex with Pool, Jacuzzi, and Club house, Exercise Trails, Playground, and Basket ball Court.



*2 Min to Camp Pendleton Front Gate

*5 Min walk to Beach and downtown shopping, Movie Theater, Schools

*Easy access to Hwy 76 and I-5**

*Close to bike trail and San Luis Rey River bed**

*Blocks from the ocean**



Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse is located in the gated community of Windward - beach and harbor close! Bike/hike/run to the beach! 1 car garage Attached and 1 assigned spot. Living room with deck and ocean views. Stainless Steel appliances and washer/Dryer hookups in garage. Gated community just blocks to the beach has it all: pool, Jacuzzi, clubhouse, basketball court, BBQ and playground. Near all and easy freeway access. Moises@ranchandSea.com or Call (760)722-2114 or 760-707-2364.



