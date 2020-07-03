Amenities
820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 Available 05/04/20 2BR/2.5BA-Two Story Home! AC/1 Attached Car Garage plus 1 detached! Community Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! Trails! Close to Base! - 2BR/2.5BA-Two Story Home! AC/1 Attached Car Garage plus 1 detached! Community Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! Trails! Close to Base!
$2550 per month
$2550 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $300.
Address: 820 Harbor Cliff # 256 Oceanside CA 92054
Available May 4, 2020
Features:
*2 Bedrooms
*2.5 Baths
*1 Car Attached Garage plus 1 dettached
*Stainless Steel Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher
*Granite Counters
*Washer/Dryer in Laundry room
*AC
*Community Pool/Spa, Clubhouse and Running/biking Trails.
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.
*Gated/Security
This home is situated centrally to eveything, minutes away from shopping, camp pendleton, and the Beach!!
If you are interested in this property,
Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com
Beautiful, multi-level town-home in the gated community of Windward. Just a few Blocks from the beach! This 2 bd/2.5 ba home has AC, a fireplace, upgraded stainless appliances and granite counter tops! Endless mountain views. 1 car attached garage and another extra 1 car garage detached. Community features pool,spa,clubhouse w/pool table! Pet OK with increased deposit ($300.00) and owner Approval. Don't miss out! Contact Kim with Ranch and Sea Management at 760-722-2114 or email Kim@ranchandsea.com
No Pets Allowed
