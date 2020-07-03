Amenities

820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 Available 05/04/20 2BR/2.5BA-Two Story Home! AC/1 Attached Car Garage plus 1 detached! Community Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! Trails! Close to Base! - 2BR/2.5BA-Two Story Home! AC/1 Attached Car Garage plus 1 detached! Community Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! Trails! Close to Base!



$2550 per month

$2550 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $300.



Address: 820 Harbor Cliff # 256 Oceanside CA 92054



Available May 4, 2020



Features:

*2 Bedrooms

*2.5 Baths

*1 Car Attached Garage plus 1 dettached

*Stainless Steel Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher

*Granite Counters

*Washer/Dryer in Laundry room

*AC

*Community Pool/Spa, Clubhouse and Running/biking Trails.

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.

*Gated/Security



This home is situated centrally to eveything, minutes away from shopping, camp pendleton, and the Beach!!



If you are interested in this property,



Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com



