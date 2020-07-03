All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256

820 Harbor Cliff Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

820 Harbor Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 Available 05/04/20 2BR/2.5BA-Two Story Home! AC/1 Attached Car Garage plus 1 detached! Community Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! Trails! Close to Base! - 2BR/2.5BA-Two Story Home! AC/1 Attached Car Garage plus 1 detached! Community Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! Trails! Close to Base!

$2550 per month
$2550 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $300.

Address: 820 Harbor Cliff # 256 Oceanside CA 92054

Available May 4, 2020

Features:
*2 Bedrooms
*2.5 Baths
*1 Car Attached Garage plus 1 dettached
*Stainless Steel Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher
*Granite Counters
*Washer/Dryer in Laundry room
*AC
*Community Pool/Spa, Clubhouse and Running/biking Trails.
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.
*Gated/Security

This home is situated centrally to eveything, minutes away from shopping, camp pendleton, and the Beach!!

If you are interested in this property,

Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com

Beautiful, multi-level town-home in the gated community of Windward. Just a few Blocks from the beach! This 2 bd/2.5 ba home has AC, a fireplace, upgraded stainless appliances and granite counter tops! Endless mountain views. 1 car attached garage and another extra 1 car garage detached. Community features pool,spa,clubhouse w/pool table! Pet OK with increased deposit ($300.00) and owner Approval. Don't miss out! Contact Kim with Ranch and Sea Management at 760-722-2114 or email Kim@ranchandsea.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2459102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 have any available units?
820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 have?
Some of 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 currently offering any rent specials?
820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 is pet friendly.
Does 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 offer parking?
Yes, 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 offers parking.
Does 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 have a pool?
Yes, 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 has a pool.
Does 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 have accessible units?
No, 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Harbor Cliff Unit 256 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego