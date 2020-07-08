All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

749 Sunningdale

749 Sunningdale Drive
Location

749 Sunningdale Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3271880d2 ----
Enjoy this charming, spacious single story home in Douglas Park with its quick access to beaches, golf courses, and restaurants! As you enter the home, you are welcomed by the hardwood floored living room that leads you to the saltillo style tiled kitchen. The kitchen has been recently remodeled with granite slab counters and slide out drawers in some cabinets. Moving to the living room, the custom wood fireplace mantle brings its own character to the home.

The floor to ceiling windows that let plenty of light inside, french sliding doors, and saltillo style tiles in the sunroom are what really make you want to relax here. This room leads to the large, spacious back yard, which has plenty of space to entertain guests, especially around the wood burning fire pit. This home really has it all!

Lastly, there are various sized cabinets in the garage to supply plenty of storage space. This is a great home with wonderful appeal both inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Sunningdale have any available units?
749 Sunningdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 Sunningdale have?
Some of 749 Sunningdale's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Sunningdale currently offering any rent specials?
749 Sunningdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Sunningdale pet-friendly?
No, 749 Sunningdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 749 Sunningdale offer parking?
Yes, 749 Sunningdale offers parking.
Does 749 Sunningdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 Sunningdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Sunningdale have a pool?
No, 749 Sunningdale does not have a pool.
Does 749 Sunningdale have accessible units?
No, 749 Sunningdale does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Sunningdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 749 Sunningdale does not have units with dishwashers.

