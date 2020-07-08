749 Sunningdale

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fire pit

Enjoy this charming, spacious single story home in Douglas Park with its quick access to beaches, golf courses, and restaurants! As you enter the home, you are welcomed by the hardwood floored living room that leads you to the saltillo style tiled kitchen. The kitchen has been recently remodeled with granite slab counters and slide out drawers in some cabinets. Moving to the living room, the custom wood fireplace mantle brings its own character to the home.



The floor to ceiling windows that let plenty of light inside, french sliding doors, and saltillo style tiles in the sunroom are what really make you want to relax here. This room leads to the large, spacious back yard, which has plenty of space to entertain guests, especially around the wood burning fire pit. This home really has it all!



Lastly, there are various sized cabinets in the garage to supply plenty of storage space. This is a great home with wonderful appeal both inside and out.