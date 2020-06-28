All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 726 Buena Tierra Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
726 Buena Tierra Way
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

726 Buena Tierra Way

726 Buena Tierra Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

726 Buena Tierra Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Spectacular! High ceilings, fresh upgrades, stainless steel, new cabinets, granite, and so much light! Impeccable carriage unit, with large front patio just down the street from the community pool & spa. Open to cathedral ceilings towering over the kitchen, liing, and dining room! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included - and they're pretty! Hall bath across from the 2nd bedroom followed by west facing master suite. Look for the pictures, walk through video and floor plan. Brilliant, really...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Buena Tierra Way have any available units?
726 Buena Tierra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Buena Tierra Way have?
Some of 726 Buena Tierra Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Buena Tierra Way currently offering any rent specials?
726 Buena Tierra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Buena Tierra Way pet-friendly?
No, 726 Buena Tierra Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 726 Buena Tierra Way offer parking?
No, 726 Buena Tierra Way does not offer parking.
Does 726 Buena Tierra Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Buena Tierra Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Buena Tierra Way have a pool?
Yes, 726 Buena Tierra Way has a pool.
Does 726 Buena Tierra Way have accessible units?
No, 726 Buena Tierra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Buena Tierra Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Buena Tierra Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego