726 Buena Tierra Way

Amenities
Spectacular! High ceilings, fresh upgrades, stainless steel, new cabinets, granite, and so much light! Impeccable carriage unit, with large front patio just down the street from the community pool & spa. Open to cathedral ceilings towering over the kitchen, liing, and dining room! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included - and they're pretty! Hall bath across from the 2nd bedroom followed by west facing master suite. Look for the pictures, walk through video and floor plan. Brilliant, really...