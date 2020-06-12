All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 618 N. Nevada St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
618 N. Nevada St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

618 N. Nevada St.

618 North Nevada Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

618 North Nevada Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 car garage walk to the beach - Property Id: 88056

This adorable large 2 bedroom/1 bath is located in the Seaside District of Oceanside. It offers a spacious living and dining area with plenty of windows providing natural light. There is a large sized kitchen that has been fully remodeled with marble counter tops, top of the line appliances and private washer and dryer. Both bedrooms are large with lots of windows. Hardwood floors throughout the unit with canned lighting. Front yard and fenced COMMON AREA BACKYARD. Plenty of places to store your bikes. Best of all your own 1 car garage with room to store surfboards etc... Conveniently located to downtown shops, restaurants, theaters, Oceanside Pier and beach. Please note this place is NOT FURNISHED. The furniture pictured is NOT available. This is a 1 year lease. When applying you are subjected to a background check which must show excellent credit history and no evictions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88056
Property Id 88056

(RLNE4536882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 N. Nevada St. have any available units?
618 N. Nevada St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 N. Nevada St. have?
Some of 618 N. Nevada St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 N. Nevada St. currently offering any rent specials?
618 N. Nevada St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 N. Nevada St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 N. Nevada St. is pet friendly.
Does 618 N. Nevada St. offer parking?
Yes, 618 N. Nevada St. offers parking.
Does 618 N. Nevada St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 N. Nevada St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 N. Nevada St. have a pool?
No, 618 N. Nevada St. does not have a pool.
Does 618 N. Nevada St. have accessible units?
No, 618 N. Nevada St. does not have accessible units.
Does 618 N. Nevada St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 N. Nevada St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego