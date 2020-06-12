618 N. Nevada St.

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 car garage walk to the beach - Property Id: 88056



This adorable large 2 bedroom/1 bath is located in the Seaside District of Oceanside. It offers a spacious living and dining area with plenty of windows providing natural light. There is a large sized kitchen that has been fully remodeled with marble counter tops, top of the line appliances and private washer and dryer. Both bedrooms are large with lots of windows. Hardwood floors throughout the unit with canned lighting. Front yard and fenced COMMON AREA BACKYARD. Plenty of places to store your bikes. Best of all your own 1 car garage with room to store surfboards etc... Conveniently located to downtown shops, restaurants, theaters, Oceanside Pier and beach. Please note this place is NOT FURNISHED. The furniture pictured is NOT available. This is a 1 year lease. When applying you are subjected to a background check which must show excellent credit history and no evictions.

