606 Surfrider Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

606 Surfrider Way

606 Surfrider Way · No Longer Available
Location

606 Surfrider Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

Nice 1 Bedroom cottage in Historic complex by the Beach. Small 12 unit apartment complex all single story.1 Block off Coast Hwy. Walk to Beach, Shops, Cafes.

Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven

Cats Allowed Yes
Dogs Allowed No

Amenities : Onsite - Laundry

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

