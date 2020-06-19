All apartments in Oceanside
585 Lands End Way

585 Lands End Way · No Longer Available
Location

585 Lands End Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with large living space adorned with lovely inviting fireplace, open kitchen with cozy breakfast bar and large formal dining able to host a large family table and close to kitchen for easy and convenient access. Modern wood floors and new modern paint colors and just freshly painted. Bedrooms are good size, master has nice size closet space with open and spacious master bathroom and a romantic private balcony with beautiful views of hills, trees and open ranges. Secondary bedrooms are spaciously set apart for privacy and convenient accessibility to living areas and kitchen. Large private balcony off living area has full 180 degree views of hills, trees and ranges allowing lots of sunlight and open fresh air year round. Unit has a large size one car garage and assigned space for second vehicle. All located within one short mile of the beach; walk, bike or drive and with the inclimate, beautiful Southern california weather, the local beaches are usable almost year round. This beautiful, beach close, bright, open, airly, freshly redone home will be the perfectly warm, cozy like retreat location for anyone. A must see 10+ that won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Lands End Way have any available units?
585 Lands End Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 585 Lands End Way have?
Some of 585 Lands End Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Lands End Way currently offering any rent specials?
585 Lands End Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Lands End Way pet-friendly?
No, 585 Lands End Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 585 Lands End Way offer parking?
Yes, 585 Lands End Way offers parking.
Does 585 Lands End Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 Lands End Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Lands End Way have a pool?
No, 585 Lands End Way does not have a pool.
Does 585 Lands End Way have accessible units?
No, 585 Lands End Way does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Lands End Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 585 Lands End Way has units with dishwashers.
