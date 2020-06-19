585 Lands End Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with large living space adorned with lovely inviting fireplace, open kitchen with cozy breakfast bar and large formal dining able to host a large family table and close to kitchen for easy and convenient access. Modern wood floors and new modern paint colors and just freshly painted. Bedrooms are good size, master has nice size closet space with open and spacious master bathroom and a romantic private balcony with beautiful views of hills, trees and open ranges. Secondary bedrooms are spaciously set apart for privacy and convenient accessibility to living areas and kitchen. Large private balcony off living area has full 180 degree views of hills, trees and ranges allowing lots of sunlight and open fresh air year round. Unit has a large size one car garage and assigned space for second vehicle. All located within one short mile of the beach; walk, bike or drive and with the inclimate, beautiful Southern california weather, the local beaches are usable almost year round. This beautiful, beach close, bright, open, airly, freshly redone home will be the perfectly warm, cozy like retreat location for anyone. A must see 10+ that won't last long!