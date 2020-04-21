All apartments in Oceanside
575 Lands End Way
575 Lands End Way

575 Lands End Way · No Longer Available
Location

575 Lands End Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage, plus designated parking space. Upper corner unit in the wonderful coastal community Avalon in the city of Oceanside, just minutes away from the beach. This property offers a very open and bright floor plan, high ceilings with a large living room, fireplace and nice size patio for your evening BBQ's. Washer & Dryer also included .The complex offers pool, spa, Clubhouse, Tennis, fitness center, BBQ's, and playground. Close to restaurants, shopping centers and the beach . Must see to really appreciate.... Hurry this one won't last !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Lands End Way have any available units?
575 Lands End Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 575 Lands End Way have?
Some of 575 Lands End Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Lands End Way currently offering any rent specials?
575 Lands End Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Lands End Way pet-friendly?
No, 575 Lands End Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 575 Lands End Way offer parking?
Yes, 575 Lands End Way offers parking.
Does 575 Lands End Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 575 Lands End Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Lands End Way have a pool?
Yes, 575 Lands End Way has a pool.
Does 575 Lands End Way have accessible units?
No, 575 Lands End Way does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Lands End Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 Lands End Way has units with dishwashers.
