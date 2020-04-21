575 Lands End Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage, plus designated parking space. Upper corner unit in the wonderful coastal community Avalon in the city of Oceanside, just minutes away from the beach. This property offers a very open and bright floor plan, high ceilings with a large living room, fireplace and nice size patio for your evening BBQ's. Washer & Dryer also included .The complex offers pool, spa, Clubhouse, Tennis, fitness center, BBQ's, and playground. Close to restaurants, shopping centers and the beach . Must see to really appreciate.... Hurry this one won't last !