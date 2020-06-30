All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

552 Canyon Drive 23

552 Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

552 Canyon Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Condo - Property Id: 63058

Charming condo in the gated community of Canyon Grove. Double Master Bedroom Layout (2bd/2ba) floor plan condo complete with all appliances, washer/dryer in unit. One car garage with ample elevated storage area at the front of the car, one separate parking space. Gated. Jacuzzi. Granite countertops. Carpet/Tile/Pergo Flooring. Urban chique styling.
Close to shopping and entertainment. 1000 sq. ft.
Close to beach/Coaster, easy I-5 access (Oceanside
Blvd exit).
Just minutes from the beach and all that Oceanside has to offer, this unit offers in-unit laundry just off the kitchen, and 2 large bedrooms with attached bathrooms on opposing sides of the unit for maximum privacy. Nestled amid tropical landscaping, this unit has a 1-car detached garage plus 1 assigned parking space. Easy access to 5, 78, and Oceanside Transit Center.
The beach is only 8 minutes away!

Open houses scheduled for early January.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63058
Property Id 63058

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5512433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 Canyon Drive 23 have any available units?
552 Canyon Drive 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 Canyon Drive 23 have?
Some of 552 Canyon Drive 23's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 Canyon Drive 23 currently offering any rent specials?
552 Canyon Drive 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 Canyon Drive 23 pet-friendly?
No, 552 Canyon Drive 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 552 Canyon Drive 23 offer parking?
Yes, 552 Canyon Drive 23 offers parking.
Does 552 Canyon Drive 23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 Canyon Drive 23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 Canyon Drive 23 have a pool?
No, 552 Canyon Drive 23 does not have a pool.
Does 552 Canyon Drive 23 have accessible units?
No, 552 Canyon Drive 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 552 Canyon Drive 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 Canyon Drive 23 has units with dishwashers.

