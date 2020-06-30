552 Canyon Drive 23

Amenities

Charming condo in the gated community of Canyon Grove. Double Master Bedroom Layout (2bd/2ba) floor plan condo complete with all appliances, washer/dryer in unit. One car garage with ample elevated storage area at the front of the car, one separate parking space. Gated. Jacuzzi. Granite countertops. Carpet/Tile/Pergo Flooring. Urban chique styling.

Close to shopping and entertainment. 1000 sq. ft.

Close to beach/Coaster, easy I-5 access (Oceanside

Blvd exit).

Just minutes from the beach and all that Oceanside has to offer, this unit offers in-unit laundry just off the kitchen, and 2 large bedrooms with attached bathrooms on opposing sides of the unit for maximum privacy. Nestled amid tropical landscaping, this unit has a 1-car detached garage plus 1 assigned parking space. Easy access to 5, 78, and Oceanside Transit Center.

The beach is only 8 minutes away!



No Pets Allowed



