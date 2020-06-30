552 Canyon Drive 23

Amenities
Condo - Property Id: 63058
Charming condo in the gated community of Canyon Grove. Double Master Bedroom Layout (2bd/2ba) floor plan condo complete with all appliances, washer/dryer in unit. One car garage with ample elevated storage area at the front of the car, one separate parking space. Gated. Jacuzzi. Granite countertops. Carpet/Tile/Pergo Flooring. Urban chique styling.
Close to shopping and entertainment. 1000 sq. ft.
Close to beach/Coaster, easy I-5 access (Oceanside
Blvd exit).
Just minutes from the beach and all that Oceanside has to offer, this unit offers in-unit laundry just off the kitchen, and 2 large bedrooms with attached bathrooms on opposing sides of the unit for maximum privacy. Nestled amid tropical landscaping, this unit has a 1-car detached garage plus 1 assigned parking space. Easy access to 5, 78, and Oceanside Transit Center.
The beach is only 8 minutes away!
Open houses scheduled for early January.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63058
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5512433)