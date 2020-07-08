Amenities

524 N. Cleveland St. Available 07/01/20 Live at the Beach Year-Round! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Oceanside Home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Just two blocks and your walking, swimming, surfing, running, or just relaxing on the beautiful beach. Walk to Pier View Coffee for your morning coffee and treats. With lots of diverse restaurants, breweries, shopping, and nightlife just walking distance away. The location is prime! Let's talk about the home now. This home is three levels of surprises. The first level offers a front yard patio large enough for a fire pit and a patio table for entertaining. Once you enter the house you will automatically get the feeling that you are home. The ocean breezes flow right through this home. This home is bright and super spacious with lots of openness moving easily between a formal living and dining area to the kitchen and family room. The kitchen has all upgraded stainless steel appliances such as a Bosch dishwasher, stovetop with a griddle and a double oven, as well as granite countertops. This home comes with two gas fireplaces. Once you get up to the second level you will see the long hallways that lead you into oversized bedrooms - one measures 19x15 with an oversized walk-in closet and that's not even the master! The master bedroom is super special with views of the ocean and a large open feeling with steps that lead down from the suite to the gorgeous bathroom with double sinks, Jacuzzi tub, and a custom shower. All rooms have ceiling fans. There is lots of built-in storage in the hallway with a nice desk as well. Up another flight of stairs is best part - the third level rooftop deck. This is the perfect spot to watch the sunset with ocean views and plenty of space to entertain guests. This home is extra special with so many gorgeous touches that you can't miss! Apply today so that you can start entertaining and relaxing after a long day on the sizable rooftop deck and take in the striking views. This home is waiting for you..



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,988.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Mission Elementary School

Middle School: Lincoln Middle School

High School: Oceanside High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



