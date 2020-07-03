5182 Andrew Jackson St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Newly renovated!!!! - This 2 story, 3 bedroom/2 bath SFR is approximately 1,457 square feet. Entry level bedroom and bath. Freshly painted throughout with new vinyl plank flooring at living areas, new window coverings throughout, fireplace in living room, tile flooring at the baths. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, new oven/stove and dishwasher. No refrigerator, microwave or washer/dryer included with this property. Updated bathrooms with new tile and vanities, granite counter. Plenty of outdoor space for entertaining! Conveniently located to parks, bike trails, schools, shopping and entertainment. Close to the 76 freeway. Ready for immediate move in!



Please email lrivas@propadvantage.com or text 619-206-8733 for all inquiries.

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Rental Terms

Rent: $2,350

Security Deposit: $2,350

Lease Processing Fee: $50

No Smoking

Tenant pays all utilities.

Renters Insurance Required



Pet Policy

Cats not allowed

Dogs not allowed



***Due to COVID-19 and the State of Emergency in California, Property Advantage's primary concern is ensuring the safety of staff, applicants, and tenants. In lieu of physical showing at properties, we are offering video calls via FaceTime and WhatsApp. If you prefer to preview the unit physically, a Property Advantage representative will open the door for access. We will not be conducting group showings or open houses at this time. All appointments will be private and by appointment only. Lastly, we are taking necessary precautions by keeping a physical distance, cleaning/sanitizing door knobs and surfaces between showings, and wearing protective gear, as needed. We thank everyone in advance for their efforts in practicing community safety at this time.***



