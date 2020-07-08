513 Calle Montecito #66

Amenities
Super Cute and Close to Lake! COMING SOON! - Adorable, upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Features include kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded tile and fixtures and ample cabinet space. Large living room, dining room with ceiling fan, spacious bedrooms with mirrored walk-in closets, balcony with laundry hook up (Washer/Dryer is INCLUDED!). The community features a pool, spa, and playground. Close to Libby Lake! Hurry before this one is gone!
** Unit is currently occupied. Pictures will be updated**
Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Rent: $1695
Deposit: $1995
Processing Fee: $50.00
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property
(RLNE5738589)