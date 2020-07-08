All apartments in Oceanside
513 Calle Montecito #66

513 Calle Montecito · No Longer Available
Location

513 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
Super Cute and Close to Lake! COMING SOON! - Adorable, upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Features include kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded tile and fixtures and ample cabinet space. Large living room, dining room with ceiling fan, spacious bedrooms with mirrored walk-in closets, balcony with laundry hook up (Washer/Dryer is INCLUDED!). The community features a pool, spa, and playground. Close to Libby Lake! Hurry before this one is gone!
** Unit is currently occupied. Pictures will be updated**

Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking

Rent: $1695
Deposit: $1995
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property

(RLNE5738589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Calle Montecito #66 have any available units?
513 Calle Montecito #66 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Calle Montecito #66 have?
Some of 513 Calle Montecito #66's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Calle Montecito #66 currently offering any rent specials?
513 Calle Montecito #66 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Calle Montecito #66 pet-friendly?
No, 513 Calle Montecito #66 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 513 Calle Montecito #66 offer parking?
No, 513 Calle Montecito #66 does not offer parking.
Does 513 Calle Montecito #66 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Calle Montecito #66 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Calle Montecito #66 have a pool?
Yes, 513 Calle Montecito #66 has a pool.
Does 513 Calle Montecito #66 have accessible units?
No, 513 Calle Montecito #66 does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Calle Montecito #66 have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Calle Montecito #66 does not have units with dishwashers.

