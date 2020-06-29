Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House!



This single story, 4 bedroom home is perfectly located near the back gate of Camp Pendleton, Del Rio Elementary and the large Melba Bishop Park. The home has great features including tall ceilings, hardwood floors, and many windows for natural light, RV parking and a huge backyard with gated access to the neighboring park



Unit Features:

- 4 bed/2 bath Single Family House

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher

- W&D Hookups

- Garage

- Porch

- Patio.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- All utilities under the residents name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/5127-Barry-St-Oceanside-CA-92057



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5595611)