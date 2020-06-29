All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

5127 Barry St

5127 Barry Street · No Longer Available
Location

5127 Barry Street, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House!

This single story, 4 bedroom home is perfectly located near the back gate of Camp Pendleton, Del Rio Elementary and the large Melba Bishop Park. The home has great features including tall ceilings, hardwood floors, and many windows for natural light, RV parking and a huge backyard with gated access to the neighboring park

Unit Features:
- 4 bed/2 bath Single Family House
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher
- W&D Hookups
- Garage
- Porch
- Patio.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities under the residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/5127-Barry-St-Oceanside-CA-92057

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5595611)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Barry St have any available units?
5127 Barry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5127 Barry St have?
Some of 5127 Barry St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 Barry St currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Barry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Barry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5127 Barry St is pet friendly.
Does 5127 Barry St offer parking?
Yes, 5127 Barry St offers parking.
Does 5127 Barry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Barry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Barry St have a pool?
No, 5127 Barry St does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Barry St have accessible units?
No, 5127 Barry St does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Barry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5127 Barry St has units with dishwashers.

