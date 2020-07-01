Amenities
5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 Available 11/18/19 GORGEOUS CONDO IN NORTH RIVER VILLAGE!! - Available November 18th!
Newer condo in the gated community of North River Village. This two story condo has 2 Master suites with attached two car garage. Beautiful granite counters throughout with espresso cabinetry. For your convenience, all appliances are provided including washer/dryer. Easy access to Camp Pendleton, shopping and a short distance to freeway. Enjoy the sparkling pool and spa! Sorry, this is a non-smoking and no pet property. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided as is.
Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,300.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance.
No Pets Allowed
