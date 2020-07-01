Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage pool hot tub refrigerator

5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 Available 11/18/19 GORGEOUS CONDO IN NORTH RIVER VILLAGE!! - Available November 18th!



Newer condo in the gated community of North River Village. This two story condo has 2 Master suites with attached two car garage. Beautiful granite counters throughout with espresso cabinetry. For your convenience, all appliances are provided including washer/dryer. Easy access to Camp Pendleton, shopping and a short distance to freeway. Enjoy the sparkling pool and spa! Sorry, this is a non-smoking and no pet property. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided as is.



CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME AT (760) 434-1791!



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,300.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance.



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice.



No Pets Allowed



