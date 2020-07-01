All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103

5084 Tranquil Way · No Longer Available
Location

5084 Tranquil Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 Available 11/18/19 GORGEOUS CONDO IN NORTH RIVER VILLAGE!! - Available November 18th!

Newer condo in the gated community of North River Village. This two story condo has 2 Master suites with attached two car garage. Beautiful granite counters throughout with espresso cabinetry. For your convenience, all appliances are provided including washer/dryer. Easy access to Camp Pendleton, shopping and a short distance to freeway. Enjoy the sparkling pool and spa! Sorry, this is a non-smoking and no pet property. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided as is.

CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME AT (760) 434-1791!

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,300.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance.

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3785926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 have any available units?
5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 have?
Some of 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 currently offering any rent specials?
5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 pet-friendly?
No, 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 offer parking?
Yes, 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 offers parking.
Does 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 have a pool?
Yes, 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 has a pool.
Does 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 have accessible units?
No, 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5084 TRANQUIL WAY #103 does not have units with dishwashers.

