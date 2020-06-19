Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

5048 Via Manos #F., Oceanside - 1 Bed / 1 Bath 762 sq ft. Upstairs newly remodeled unit at Villa San Luis Rey. New kitchen cabinets & granite countertops, New appliances and updated light fixtures, spacious living room with updated fireplace. Luxury vinyl plank thru-out, New carpet in bedroom. New vanity and granite countertop in bath with dual sinks. Stack-able washer/dryer in unit. Lots of natural light, balcony with view. Community Pool, One car detached garage and one reserved uncovered spot. Right off Highway 76, Nearby shopping & entertainment. Close to San Luis Rey River Trail and Guajome Regional Park.



1 Year Lease

No Smoking

Sorry, No Pets

Rental Insurance Required



Rent: $1,775

Deposit: $2,075

Processing Fee: $50.00



Call Barbara at (651) 346-8380 to schedule a showing

Email: mgalarza@propadvantage.com



Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



(RLNE5153980)