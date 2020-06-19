All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated January 14 2020

5048 Via Manos #F

Location

5048 Via Manos, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
5048 Via Manos #F., Oceanside - 1 Bed / 1 Bath 762 sq ft. Upstairs newly remodeled unit at Villa San Luis Rey. New kitchen cabinets & granite countertops, New appliances and updated light fixtures, spacious living room with updated fireplace. Luxury vinyl plank thru-out, New carpet in bedroom. New vanity and granite countertop in bath with dual sinks. Stack-able washer/dryer in unit. Lots of natural light, balcony with view. Community Pool, One car detached garage and one reserved uncovered spot. Right off Highway 76, Nearby shopping & entertainment. Close to San Luis Rey River Trail and Guajome Regional Park.

1 Year Lease
No Smoking
Sorry, No Pets
Rental Insurance Required

Rent: $1,775
Deposit: $2,075
Processing Fee: $50.00

Call Barbara at (651) 346-8380 to schedule a showing
Email: mgalarza@propadvantage.com

Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE5153980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5048 Via Manos #F have any available units?
5048 Via Manos #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5048 Via Manos #F have?
Some of 5048 Via Manos #F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5048 Via Manos #F currently offering any rent specials?
5048 Via Manos #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5048 Via Manos #F pet-friendly?
No, 5048 Via Manos #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5048 Via Manos #F offer parking?
Yes, 5048 Via Manos #F offers parking.
Does 5048 Via Manos #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5048 Via Manos #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5048 Via Manos #F have a pool?
Yes, 5048 Via Manos #F has a pool.
Does 5048 Via Manos #F have accessible units?
No, 5048 Via Manos #F does not have accessible units.
Does 5048 Via Manos #F have units with dishwashers?
No, 5048 Via Manos #F does not have units with dishwashers.

