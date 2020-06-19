Amenities
5048 Via Manos #F., Oceanside - 1 Bed / 1 Bath 762 sq ft. Upstairs newly remodeled unit at Villa San Luis Rey. New kitchen cabinets & granite countertops, New appliances and updated light fixtures, spacious living room with updated fireplace. Luxury vinyl plank thru-out, New carpet in bedroom. New vanity and granite countertop in bath with dual sinks. Stack-able washer/dryer in unit. Lots of natural light, balcony with view. Community Pool, One car detached garage and one reserved uncovered spot. Right off Highway 76, Nearby shopping & entertainment. Close to San Luis Rey River Trail and Guajome Regional Park.
1 Year Lease
No Smoking
Sorry, No Pets
Rental Insurance Required
Rent: $1,775
Deposit: $2,075
Processing Fee: $50.00
Call Barbara at (651) 346-8380 to schedule a showing
Email: mgalarza@propadvantage.com
Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
