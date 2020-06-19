All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
504 North Myers Street - 504
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

504 North Myers Street - 504

504 North Myers Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 North Myers Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Stunning 3 bed/ 3 bath unit now available at Crystal Sands - Oceanside's Finest Beach Residences.
Spacious 2000+ sq.ft. living space features breathtaking ocean views, generous natural light and exquisite fixtures throughout. Gourmet kitchen, magnificent bathrooms, generous bedrooms & more! Enjoy walk-in closets. private off-street parking & excellent walkability. Conveniently located steps from San Diego's finest beach, 3 blocks from the train station, 2 blocks from the pier & Mission Blvd (best strip of shops, dining, theatre & more)! This rental property has it all... See it today!

Move-in Ready & Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 North Myers Street - 504 have any available units?
504 North Myers Street - 504 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 North Myers Street - 504 have?
Some of 504 North Myers Street - 504's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 North Myers Street - 504 currently offering any rent specials?
504 North Myers Street - 504 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 North Myers Street - 504 pet-friendly?
No, 504 North Myers Street - 504 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 504 North Myers Street - 504 offer parking?
Yes, 504 North Myers Street - 504 offers parking.
Does 504 North Myers Street - 504 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 North Myers Street - 504 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 North Myers Street - 504 have a pool?
No, 504 North Myers Street - 504 does not have a pool.
Does 504 North Myers Street - 504 have accessible units?
No, 504 North Myers Street - 504 does not have accessible units.
Does 504 North Myers Street - 504 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 North Myers Street - 504 has units with dishwashers.

