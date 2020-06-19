504 North Myers Street - 504

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

Stunning 3 bed/ 3 bath unit now available at Crystal Sands - Oceanside's Finest Beach Residences.

Spacious 2000+ sq.ft. living space features breathtaking ocean views, generous natural light and exquisite fixtures throughout. Gourmet kitchen, magnificent bathrooms, generous bedrooms & more! Enjoy walk-in closets. private off-street parking & excellent walkability. Conveniently located steps from San Diego's finest beach, 3 blocks from the train station, 2 blocks from the pier & Mission Blvd (best strip of shops, dining, theatre & more)! This rental property has it all... See it today!



Move-in Ready & Available Now!