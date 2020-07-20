4951 Lassen Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautifully upgraded 5br/3ba home in the Summit with pool & spa!!! - Must see Summit Home! Enjoy spending days by the pool and nights by the fire pit in this immaculate home. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in the spacious living area which flows into a large dining area. Prepare amazing meals in the upgraded kitchen featuring a large oven and a 6 burner Viking cooktop. Recessed lighting throughout the home sets the mood for any occasion, don't miss out!



Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances



Dual A/C unit!!



Recessed lighting throughout



Family room includes granite countertop wet bar



Outdoor lighting around pool area



Immaculate landscaping



Security deposit is one months rent. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.



Please contact:

Pacific Property Management

760-518-5664



(RLNE4885581)