4951 Lassen Dr.

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded 5br/3ba home in the Summit with pool & spa!!! - Must see Summit Home! Enjoy spending days by the pool and nights by the fire pit in this immaculate home. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in the spacious living area which flows into a large dining area. Prepare amazing meals in the upgraded kitchen featuring a large oven and a 6 burner Viking cooktop. Recessed lighting throughout the home sets the mood for any occasion, don't miss out!
Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances
Dual A/C unit!!
Recessed lighting throughout
Family room includes granite countertop wet bar
Outdoor lighting around pool area
Immaculate landscaping
Security deposit is one months rent. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.
Please contact:
Pacific Property Management
760-518-5664
(RLNE4885581)