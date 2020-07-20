All apartments in Oceanside
4951 Lassen Dr.

4951 Lassen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4951 Lassen Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded 5br/3ba home in the Summit with pool & spa!!! - Must see Summit Home! Enjoy spending days by the pool and nights by the fire pit in this immaculate home. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in the spacious living area which flows into a large dining area. Prepare amazing meals in the upgraded kitchen featuring a large oven and a 6 burner Viking cooktop. Recessed lighting throughout the home sets the mood for any occasion, don't miss out!

Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances

Dual A/C unit!!

Recessed lighting throughout

Family room includes granite countertop wet bar

Outdoor lighting around pool area

Immaculate landscaping

Security deposit is one months rent. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.

Please contact:
Pacific Property Management
760-518-5664

(RLNE4885581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4951 Lassen Dr. have any available units?
4951 Lassen Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4951 Lassen Dr. have?
Some of 4951 Lassen Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4951 Lassen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4951 Lassen Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4951 Lassen Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4951 Lassen Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4951 Lassen Dr. offer parking?
No, 4951 Lassen Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4951 Lassen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4951 Lassen Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4951 Lassen Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4951 Lassen Dr. has a pool.
Does 4951 Lassen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4951 Lassen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4951 Lassen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4951 Lassen Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
