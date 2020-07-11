Amenities

4747 Rim Rock Rd Available 06/17/19 Fully Remodeled 55+ Senior Community Located in Peacock Hills Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Wow! Enjoy the Oceanside lifestyle in this beautiful Twinhome in Peacock Hills 55+ community, located on a large premium, view lot. The new interior finishes are gorgeous New vinyl plank wood flooring , paint, internal doors, Mirrored closet doors, window coverings bathroom with new cabinet, mirror & fixtures, kitchen cabinets, kitchen hardware and dazzling quartz counter tops. Amazing brand new, state-of-the-art, Samsung appliances include stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and Dryer! Wait, there is more! New Heater, A/C Unit and Dual Pane Vinyl Windows.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,488.



PETS:

Single Pet Only

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Dryer

Washer

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator

Microwave

Oven

Dishwasher

Living Room

1 Story

Patio

Dining Area

Vinyl Plank Flooring

Stackable Washer/Dryer

1 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Faux Wood Blinds



SCHOOLS:

N/A 55+ Community



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4747-Rim-Rock-Oceanside-CA-92056-1839/



