Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4747 Rim Rock Rd
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

4747 Rim Rock Rd

4747 Rim Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

4747 Rim Rock Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4747 Rim Rock Rd Available 06/17/19 Fully Remodeled 55+ Senior Community Located in Peacock Hills Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Wow! Enjoy the Oceanside lifestyle in this beautiful Twinhome in Peacock Hills 55+ community, located on a large premium, view lot. The new interior finishes are gorgeous New vinyl plank wood flooring , paint, internal doors, Mirrored closet doors, window coverings bathroom with new cabinet, mirror & fixtures, kitchen cabinets, kitchen hardware and dazzling quartz counter tops. Amazing brand new, state-of-the-art, Samsung appliances include stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and Dryer! Wait, there is more! New Heater, A/C Unit and Dual Pane Vinyl Windows.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,488.

PETS:
Single Pet Only
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Dryer
Washer
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Oven
Dishwasher
Living Room
1 Story
Patio
Dining Area
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Stackable Washer/Dryer
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds

SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Community

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4747-Rim-Rock-Oceanside-CA-92056-1839/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4529905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

