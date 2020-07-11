Amenities
4747 Rim Rock Rd Available 06/17/19 Fully Remodeled 55+ Senior Community Located in Peacock Hills Community! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Wow! Enjoy the Oceanside lifestyle in this beautiful Twinhome in Peacock Hills 55+ community, located on a large premium, view lot. The new interior finishes are gorgeous New vinyl plank wood flooring , paint, internal doors, Mirrored closet doors, window coverings bathroom with new cabinet, mirror & fixtures, kitchen cabinets, kitchen hardware and dazzling quartz counter tops. Amazing brand new, state-of-the-art, Samsung appliances include stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and Dryer! Wait, there is more! New Heater, A/C Unit and Dual Pane Vinyl Windows.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,488.
PETS:
Single Pet Only
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Dryer
Washer
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Oven
Dishwasher
Living Room
1 Story
Patio
Dining Area
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Stackable Washer/Dryer
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds
SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Community
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4747-Rim-Rock-Oceanside-CA-92056-1839/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4529905)