All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4464 Brisbane Way #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4464 Brisbane Way #3
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

4464 Brisbane Way #3

4464 Brisbane Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4464 Brisbane Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Spacious Three Bedroom Townhouse with Attached One Car Garage - Spacious Three Bedroom two bath townhouse with attached one car garage also features a private patio with Barbecue grill.

New carpet is being installed along with wood flooring in the living area. New pictures coming soon.

Kitchen has a large pantry, tile countertops, lots of cabinet space with room for a breakfast table.

Large master bedroom with attached bathroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet, with built in cabinets and drawers.

Community offers Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, and guest parking.

(RLNE2645350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4464 Brisbane Way #3 have any available units?
4464 Brisbane Way #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4464 Brisbane Way #3 have?
Some of 4464 Brisbane Way #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4464 Brisbane Way #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4464 Brisbane Way #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4464 Brisbane Way #3 pet-friendly?
No, 4464 Brisbane Way #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4464 Brisbane Way #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4464 Brisbane Way #3 offers parking.
Does 4464 Brisbane Way #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4464 Brisbane Way #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4464 Brisbane Way #3 have a pool?
Yes, 4464 Brisbane Way #3 has a pool.
Does 4464 Brisbane Way #3 have accessible units?
No, 4464 Brisbane Way #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4464 Brisbane Way #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4464 Brisbane Way #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego