4464 Brisbane Way #3

Amenities
Spacious Three Bedroom Townhouse with Attached One Car Garage - Spacious Three Bedroom two bath townhouse with attached one car garage also features a private patio with Barbecue grill.
New carpet is being installed along with wood flooring in the living area. New pictures coming soon.
Kitchen has a large pantry, tile countertops, lots of cabinet space with room for a breakfast table.
Large master bedroom with attached bathroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet, with built in cabinets and drawers.
Community offers Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, and guest parking.
(RLNE2645350)