4464 Brisbane Way #3

Amenities

Spacious Three Bedroom Townhouse with Attached One Car Garage - Spacious Three Bedroom two bath townhouse with attached one car garage also features a private patio with Barbecue grill.



New carpet is being installed along with wood flooring in the living area. New pictures coming soon.



Kitchen has a large pantry, tile countertops, lots of cabinet space with room for a breakfast table.



Large master bedroom with attached bathroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet, with built in cabinets and drawers.



Community offers Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, and guest parking.



