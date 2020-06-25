All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:01 AM

4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1

4434 Brisbane Way · No Longer Available
Location

4434 Brisbane Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bedroom End Unit Condo in Oceanside! - 2 Bedroom condo located in the Brisbane community in Oceanside. This condo is a corner, end unit so there is only one neighbor. The family room includes a fireplace and a built in entertainment center. There is a patio/balcony that over looks the well maintained landscaping throughout the community. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom is very spacious and has a ceiling fan. Attached garage holds one car and has a tremendous amount of additional space for storage, motorcycle etc. Washer and dryer are located upstairs in the hallway. This wonderful complex offers pool, spa, tot lots and backs to the San Luis Rey River Trail and is close to the 76, Beach, Camp Pendleton and shopping! Pets under 20 lbs. allowed with additional pet deposit. Trash is included in the rent.
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $400 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4547289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 have any available units?
4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 have?
Some of 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 offers parking.
Does 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 has a pool.
Does 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 have accessible units?
No, 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1 has units with dishwashers.
