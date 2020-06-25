4434 Brisbane Way UNIT 1

Amenities

2 Bedroom End Unit Condo in Oceanside! - 2 Bedroom condo located in the Brisbane community in Oceanside. This condo is a corner, end unit so there is only one neighbor. The family room includes a fireplace and a built in entertainment center. There is a patio/balcony that over looks the well maintained landscaping throughout the community. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom is very spacious and has a ceiling fan. Attached garage holds one car and has a tremendous amount of additional space for storage, motorcycle etc. Washer and dryer are located upstairs in the hallway. This wonderful complex offers pool, spa, tot lots and backs to the San Luis Rey River Trail and is close to the 76, Beach, Camp Pendleton and shopping! Pets under 20 lbs. allowed with additional pet deposit. Trash is included in the rent.

MOVE IN SPECIAL: $400 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

